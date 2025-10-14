Shots Fired at Vehicle in Woodbridge

In the early hours of October 14, a 21-year-old man was driving near Alabama Ave and Kentucky Ave in Woodbridge when a bullet hit his vehicle. The incident occurred at 1:26 a.m., prompting the driver to leave the area and contact the police.

Officers responded to the scene to investigate the shots-fired call. Despite checking the area, no suspects were located, and no injuries or further property damage were reported.

Here’s the full press release: