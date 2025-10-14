Manassas Police Say 90-Year-Old’s Death Appears to Be Suicide

We first told you about this on Monday: A 90-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head on Grant Avenue in Manassas. Police now say the death appears to be a suicide and that there is no threat to the public.

The incident occurred on Sunday, October 13, 2025, in the 9100 block of Grant Avenue. The victim’s next of kin has been notified. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manassas City Police Department.

Here’s the full press release:

Death Investigation

On October 13, 2025, Officers responded to the 9100 Block of Grant Avenue for a death investigation. On scene, it was determined that the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head. At this time, it is believed to be a suicide, and there is no threat to the community. Next of kin has been notified.

Deceased: Baker, John, 90 No further details will be released at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Manassas City Police Department’s investigator, Master Detective Dranko, at 703-257-8046 or [email protected].

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