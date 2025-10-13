Death of 90-Year-Old Man Under Investigation in Manassas Neighborhood

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 90-year-old man in the 9300 block of Beauregard Avenue in Manassas. Officers were first called to the scene around 7:35 a.m. on Monday, October 13, and confirmed the death as suspicious a few hours later.

Authorities say the man’s next of kin has been notified, but no other details have been released. Investigators remain at the house to process the scene.

Here’s the full press release:

Incident Alert

10.13.2025 at 7:35am

There is a police presence at the 9300 block of Beauregard Ave. for an investigation. The area is safe for regular travel. An update will be provided when available. Update Suspicious Death

10.13.2025 at 10:18am

The investigation has shown this to be a suspicious death of a 90 year old male. Next of kin has been notified. Investigators will remain on scene to process the residence. We are not able to release any further details.

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