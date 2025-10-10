Police Seize 30 Gaming Machines in Manassas Park Raids

MANASSAS PARK, Va. — Manassas Park Police say they seized more than 30 illegal gaming machines during coordinated raids Thursday at multiple businesses across the city.

Detectives executed eight search warrants on October 9, 2025, after an investigation into illegal gambling operations that began with two citizen complaints earlier this year. Police say surveillance at several establishments confirmed the use of the machines, which resembled arcade-style devices offering cash or prize payouts.

Search warrants were carried out at the following locations:

99 Manassas Drive – Citgo / Elite Food Zone

8500 Centreville Road – Exxon / Circle K

8501 Centreville Road – Sunoco Food Mart

8490, 8466, and 8444 Centreville Road – Manassas Park Shopping Center

9103 Andrew Drive – Preston’s Pub

118 Kent Drive – residential address

“All locations were businesses open to the public,” said Captain Steven Loving of the Manassas Park Police Department. “Over 30 machines were recovered, and they were very similar to an arcade-type machine.”

No arrests were made during the operation, but Loving said the investigation remains active and that arrests could occur later. The department is working with the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to determine potential charges.

Police said this marks the first large-scale gambling enforcement operation in Manassas Park.

Under Virginia law, gambling machines that rely primarily on chance rather than skill are prohibited outside of licensed venues. The state Supreme Court reaffirmed that ban in 2024, ending the temporary pandemic-era allowance for “skill games” in convenience stores and other small businesses.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective Wheeler at 703-361-1136 or Manassas Park Crime Solvers at 703-330-0330.

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