Taste of NoVA food festival moves to Prince William amid federal shutdown

Northern Virginia’s largest food and drink festival, Taste of NoVA, will now take place at NOVA LIVE’s 21-acre campus in Prince William County after a last-minute venue change caused by the federal government shutdown.

Originally scheduled at the National Museum of the U.S. Army in Fort Belvoir, the two-day event had to relocate quickly. With help from county officials, the new venue was secured and permitted within days. The festival is set for October 11 and 12 and will feature food and drink from over 120 regional chefs, mixologists, wineries, breweries, and distilleries.

Organizers say this year’s Taste of NoVA will be its biggest yet — and its first as a two-day event. Guests can sample dishes from top restaurants like The Inn at Little Washington and hear live on-stage interviews, including a conversation between Chef Patrick O’Connell and NBC4’s Eun Yang. O’Connell will also receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from Northern Virginia Magazine, which hosts the event.

The festival is powered by Northern Virginia Food Rescue and aims to spotlight both culinary excellence and community impact. Federal workers affected by the shutdown can use the promo code GOV20 for discounted admission with a valid ID.

Taste of NoVA’s new home at NOVA LIVE also includes access to attractions like 2 Silos Brewing Co., The Black Sheep, and theYARD music stage. The entertainment complex has recently expanded with new restaurants and is planning to open a Tempo by Hilton hotel.