Stafford schools and firefighters team up to provide winter coats for children in need

For more than a decade, Stafford County Public Schools has partnered with Operation Warm and local fire departments to give new winter coats to students who need them. This year, school counselors have requested 1,623 coats across the division.

The program is supported by Stafford County Fire & Rescue and volunteer stations, with each $25 donation to Operation Warm funding one brand-new coat. Over the years, the community has provided nearly 25,000 coats and raised more than $400,000 for Stafford students.

“Partnerships like this help us ensure that every child has what they need to thrive,” said Superintendent Dr. Daniel W. Smith. “By providing warm coats, we show our students that they are valued, cared for, and supported.” Fire Chief Joseph A. Cardello added that the program ensures children are “safe, warm, and ready to learn.”

The coats not only shield children from the cold but also boost confidence, support attendance, and allow students to play outdoors. Donations can be made online or by check, and all contributions are tax-deductible.

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