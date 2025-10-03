WOODBRIDGE, Va. – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place late Wednesday outside the Alamo Drafthouse at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center.

Officers were called to the 15200 block of Potomac Town Place at 10:48 p.m. on October 2 and found two men with gunshot injuries. A 21-year-old man, later identified as Jasiya Ahmar Vaughn of Woodbridge, had been shot multiple times and was found on the sidewalk near the theater. First responders provided aid, but Vaughn died from his injuries at the scene.

An 18-year-old man also suffered a graze wound to his lower body. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

According to Prince William County police, the shooting followed an encounter between the victims and another individual, who fled the area after the incident. Investigators do not believe the shooting was random. No arrests have been made.

Police ask anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting to contact them at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip. The investigation is ongoing.