Fredericksburg School Board to appoint interim Ward 3 representative

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The Fredericksburg City School Board is set to appoint a temporary representative for Ward 3 during its regular meeting on Monday at 6:15 p.m.

The vacancy follows the resignation of Jennifer Boyd, who stepped down on September 8 after moving out of the city. The Board must appoint someone to serve out the remainder of her term, which ends December 31, 2025.

Four city residents have applied for the interim seat: Christopher James Butz, an attorney and city schools parent with advisory committee experience; Caitlin Finlayson, Ph.D., a University of Mary Washington geography professor; Elizabeth Rehm, a former nine-year School Board member and physical therapist; and Keon Toyer, an education technology executive currently serving on the board of a national literacy nonprofit.

The meeting will include a public comment period before the Board votes on Boyd’s replacement. The new appointee will immediately begin representing Ward 3 families and working on key school issues through the end of the year.