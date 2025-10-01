Weather Wrecks the Brentsville Bluegrass Festival — What’s Next?

The Brentsville Bluegrass Festival, scheduled for Saturday, September 27, 2025, was canceled due to inclement weather, county officials announced. The decision ended months of preparation for an event that has become a community tradition in western Prince William County.

The festival is typically held on the grounds of the Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, a 28-acre property in Bristow that features preserved landmarks such as the 1822 courthouse, a jail, church, farmhouse, and one-room schoolhouse. Once the county seat, Brentsville today draws visitors with music, history, and cultural programming.

In past years, the festival has featured performances by regional bluegrass acts, living history demonstrations, historic site tours, children’s activities, and local food vendors. The combination of music and history has made the daylong event a highlight of the fall calendar.

This year’s cancellation was announced by Prince William County’s Department of Parks & Recreation and Historic Preservation. “While we will not be able to reschedule the full event, we are looking into the possibility of hosting a smaller musical event this fall,” the county wrote in a statement.

While details of the potential concert are still being finalized, organizers have indicated that it will be a scaled-down version of the festival, likely featuring fewer bands and activities. Location, timing, and lineup have not yet been confirmed.

The festival has long served as both an entertainment draw and an educational tool, supporting local musicians and vendors while highlighting the historic significance of Brentsville. Its absence this year leaves a gap for many who look forward to the annual celebration of music and heritage.

County officials say more information about fall programming at the Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre will be released in the coming weeks.