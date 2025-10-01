Stafford’s Running a Big Emergency Shelter Drill—Here’s What to Know

STAFFORD, Va. – The staff at Stafford County will conduct a full-scale emergency shelter drill this Friday, October 3—and you may notice increased activity near Shirley Heim Middle School and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

This joint exercise, conducted with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Rappahannock Area Health District, Stafford County Public Schools, and St. Peter’s, will test the county’s ability to open and operate emergency shelters in the event of a major disaster.

It’s all happening on a non-instructional day for students so that schools won’t be disrupted. Still, access to both sites will be limited from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and neighbors may notice increased vehicle and movement activity in the area on October 2 and 3. No road closures are planned.

Here’s the full press release:

On Friday, October 3 from 8:00am-4:00pm, Stafford County will be conducting a full-scale shelter exercise in coordination with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM), Rappahannock Area Health District (RAHD), Stafford County Public Schools (SCPS), and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. The purpose of this exercise is to test plans, processes, and equipment necessary for the County to open and operate emergency shelters for County residents and visitors following a disaster or other emergency incident. The exercise will be taking place at both Shirley Heim Middle School and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and will generally be confined to inside both buildings. This is a non-instructional day for SCPS. Access to both sites will be restricted to exercise staff and participants only from 7:00am-5:00pm on October 3. You may notice increased activity and vehicle movement to and from both locations October 2-3 as we prepare and execute the exercise. No road closures or impacts on normal traffic will occur. Please direct any questions to the Stafford County Office of Emergency Management at [email protected] or (540) 658-7200.

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