Neighborhood Notes: Manassas Opens Community Center, Stafford Plans Candy Hunt, FXBG Hosts Halloween Pub Crawl

Manassas Opens First-Ever Community Center at Former School Site

The City of Manassas has opened its first Community Center at 8750 Sudley Road! Once Marsteller Middle School, is now a place for connection, learning, and joy.

More from City of Manassas

Tommy Dorsey Orchestra Set to Light Up Riverside Center This October

💃🕺 Get ready to swing into Sunday October 12 with the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra LIVE at Riverside Center! From smooth ballads to toe-tapping swing, this iconic orchestra will have you humming along and tapping your feet all night. 🎺🎷

More from Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Fredericksburg Thanks Park Stewards for September Clean-Up Efforts

🌳✨THANK YOU to our September participants in our Park Steward Program!✨🌳

🪵🧹On September 2nd, the Fredericksburg Department of Social Services helped us clean up Old Mill Park!

🍃🧹On September 22nd, Navy Federal Credit Union helped us clean up Alum Spring Park!

More from Fredericksburg Parks

Manassas Park Celebrates 50 Years with Fire & Fiddle Fest on October 4

MPCC will be closed on Saturday, October 4th for Manassas Park’s 50th Anniversary Celebration!

Join us at Costello Park for Fire & Fiddle Fest! 🔥🎻 A once-in-50-years celebration you won’t want to miss! Enjoy live performances from 5 Of A Kind and headliner Seldom Scene in their final free concert stop on tour.

More from Manassas Park Community Center

Rappahannock Health District Offices to Close October 2 for Staff Training

Please be aware that all Rappahannock Area Health District office and clinic locations will be closed on Thursday, October 2.

All Rappahannock Area Health District office and clinic locations will be closed on Thursday, October 2nd for our staff to attend a professional development and training day.

More from Stafford County Government

Stafford’s Spooktacular Candy Hunt Set for October 11 at Curtis Park

🎃The spookiest candy hunt of the season is almost here…and spots are disappearing fast🤫

Kids ages 2-12 will race through our festive candy hunt at Curtis Memorial Park, searching high and low for hidden treats.

More from Stafford County Government

PWCS Hosts First CTE Business Partner Breakfast to Boost Industry-Education Ties

Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) hosted its first Career and Technical Education (CTE) Business Partner Breakfast recently, bringing together more than 70 business leaders to strengthen ties between industry and education and spotlight the evolving role of CTE in student success.

The event served as a platform to showcase the impact of CTE programming on the revised Virginia Department of Education School Performance Framework and to gather feedback on the PWCS Strategic Plan 2030.

More from Prince William County Public Schools

Fredericksburg Seeks Volunteers for City Boards and Commissions

The City of Fredericksburg is currently seeking applicants to serve on several important boards and commissions. These volunteer opportunities are a great way to make a meaningful impact in our city:

More from City of Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg Halloween Pub Crawl Set for October 31 with After Party at The Griffin

👻🍺 Get ready for a spooky good time in Fredericksburg (and please remember to drink responsibly)! 🎃✨

The FXBG Pub Crawl kicks off at 5 PM on October 31! 🍻 Grab your passport at check-in, visit all the participating businesses, enjoy drink specials, and collect your stamps along the way.

More from The Port Oysteria & Brewery