Leadership Prince William welcomes Class of 2026 at Hylton Center send-off

MANASSAS, Va. – Leadership Prince William launched its Signature Program Class of 2026 with a send-off Thursday at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.

Friends, family, and alumni cheered on the new class as Chair Dr. Bob Schneider, CEO of OmniRide, shared opening remarks. Tony Wilson, representing the Class of 2025, welcomed the incoming cohort and passed the baton to new participants.

The class then traveled to “the Mountain” retreat to explore their Emergenetics profiles and begin building connections during the 10-month program, which helps participants explore local issues and grow as community leaders.

Leadership Prince William is a nonprofit that serves Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park. Founded in 2007, its Signature Program brings together professionals from across the region to learn about key community issues, connect with local leaders, and develop the skills to serve the public good. The organization also offers an Emerging Leaders Program and a youth summer academy to build civic leadership across age groups.