Events Around Prince William, Manassas in October

October is slated to be a spooky, busy month around Prince William County and Manassas. Take a look at some highlighted events.

Wednesday (Oct. 1)

Friday (Oct. 3)

First Friday: Pumpkin Palooza, 6 to 9 p.m. (Manassas City)

Saturday (Oct. 4)

Sunday (Oct. 5)

Manassas Life Chain 2025, 2 to 4 p.m.

Oct. 7

Prince William County Board of Supervisors Meeting, 2 p.m.

Oct. 8

Oct. 9

Oct. 10

Oct. 11

Oct. 12

Oct. 14

Oct. 15

Oct. 17

Oct. 18

Oct. 20

Oct. 21

Oct. 24

Haunted Mini Golf, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Triangle)

Factory of Fear, 6 to 11 p.m. (Manassas City)

Oct. 25

Oct. 26

Oct. 27

Oct. 28

Oct. 29

Terroriums, 5 to 6 p.m. (Montclair Library)

Trunk or Treat, 5:30 to 8 p.m. (Manassas)

Oct. 30

Oct. 31