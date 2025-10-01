October is slated to be a spooky, busy month around Prince William County and Manassas. Take a look at some highlighted events.
Wednesday (Oct. 1)
- Take-and-Make Crafts, All day while supplies last (Nokesville Library, Chinn Park Library, Dumfries Library)
- Halloween Pet Costume Contest, All day until Oct. 20 (Manassas City Library)
- Cryptids Scavenger Hunt, Every day through Oct. 31 (Bull Run Library)
- Crime Scene Mystery Scavenger Hunt, Every day through Oct. 31 (Dumfries Library)
- Prince William County School Board Meeting, 7 p.m.
Friday (Oct. 3)
- First Friday: Pumpkin Palooza, 6 to 9 p.m. (Manassas City)
Saturday (Oct. 4)
- Squirrel Spotters, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Woodbridge)
- Manassas Fall Jubilee, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Make Your Own Spooky Bookmarks, 11 a.m. to noon (Chinn Park Library)
- The Funeral of Colonel Thomas Blackburn at Rippon Lodge, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Woodbridge)
- Second Annual Public Safety Fall Expo, Noon to 5 p.m. (Woodbridge)
- Movie Night: “Twilight,” 2 to 4:30 p.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
Sunday (Oct. 5)
- Manassas Life Chain 2025, 2 to 4 p.m.
Oct. 7
Oct. 8
- Prince William Board of Supervisors/School Board Joint Meeting, Time TBD
- Card Making Workshop, 1 to 2 p.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
Oct. 9
- Pumpkin Painting and Movie Night (Tween and Teen Takeover), 7 to 8:30 p.m. (Nokesville Library)
Oct. 10
- Make It Friday, 11 a.m. to noon (Bull Run Library)
- Edgar Allan Poe Museum Tour, 1 to 2 p.m. (Virtual)
- Family Movie in the Parl (“Elio”), 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. (Woodbridge)
Oct. 11
- Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 8:30 to 10 a.m. (Manassas City)
- Haymarket Gainesville Library’s 10th Birthday Celebration, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- 162nd Anniversary of the Battle of Bristoe Station, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Bristow)
- Twilight Trek, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (Woodbridge)
- Bristoe Station Luminary, 7 to 9 p.m. (Bristow)
Oct. 12
- NVA Thai Street Food & Culture Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Manassas City)
- Level Up Your Gaming Trailer, 1 to 2:30 p.m. (Bull Run Library)
Oct. 14
- Little Rangers, 1 to 2 p.m. (Dumfries Library)
- Prince William County Board of Supervisors Meeting, 2 p.m.
- Manassas City School Board Meeting, 6 p.m.
- Sew Tuesday: Dog Treat Bag, 6 to 7:30 p.m. (Chinn Park Library)
Oct. 15
- Cricuting with Linda, 5 to 7 p.m. (Bull Run Library)
- Crafting with Cricut, 5:30 to 7 p.m. (Central Library)
- Prince William County School Board Meeting, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17
- Great Pumpkin Party, 10:30 a.m. to noon (Dale City)
- Little Lab, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Central Library)
- Factory of Fear, 6 to 11 p.m. (Manassas City)
- Halloween Mocktails, 6:30 to 7 p.m. (Virtual)
Oct. 18
- Spooky Critters, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Woodbridge)
- Prince William County School Board Special Meeting – Superintendent’s Goal Setting Conference, Time TBD
- DIY Potion Bottle, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Central Library)
- Factory of Fear, 6 to 11 p.m. (Manassas City)
Oct. 20
- Manassas City Council Work Session, 5:30 p.m.
- Pumpkin Painting Party for Teens, 6 to 7 p.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
Oct. 21
- Crayons for Tomorrow: The Life of a Crayon, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Bull Run Library)
- Glowforge Day, one morning and afternoon session (Bull Run Library)
- Diwali Delights, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Montclair Library)
- 8-Bit Art with Perler Beads, 1 to 2 p.m. (Bull Run Library)
Trivia Night for Justice, 6 to 7 p.m. (Potomac Library
Oct. 24
- Haunted Mini Golf, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Triangle)
- Factory of Fear, 6 to 11 p.m. (Manassas City)
Oct. 25
- Running with the Saints 5K, 8 a.m. to noon (Manassas City)
- Haunted Happenings, 10 a.m. to noon (Manassas City)
- Potomac Library Renaissance Faire, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Haunted Mini Golf, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Triangle)
- Factory of Fear, 6 to 11 p.m. (Manassas City)
Oct. 26
- Haunted Mini Golf, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Triangle)
- Old Town Manassas Fall-O-Ween, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct. 27
- Manassas City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 28
- Prince William County Board of Supervisors Meeting, 2 p.m.
- DIY Recycled Haunted Houses, 5 to 7 p.m. (Montclair Library)
- Manassas City School Board Meeting, 6 p.m.
Oct. 29
- Terroriums, 5 to 6 p.m. (Montclair Library)
- Trunk or Treat, 5:30 to 8 p.m. (Manassas)
Oct. 30
- Prince William County Career Expo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Manassas)
- The Haunted Gro Trail, 4 to 6 p.m. (Haymarket)
- Manassas City Council/School Board Joint Meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 31
- Boo Bags-to-Go, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Manassas City Library)
- Parade of Costumes, 10:30 to 11 a.m. (Chinn Park Library)
- Halloween Story Time and Parade, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Bull Run Library)
- Halloween Story Time, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Potomac Library)
- Halloween Story Trail and Costume Parade, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
- Halloween Story Time, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Montclair Library)
- Halloween Story Trail and Costume Parade, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Central Library)
- Poe and the Victorian Spiritualism, 1 to 2 p.m. (Virtual)