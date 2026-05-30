Stafford County Fire and Rescue Releases Official Account of Deadly I-95 Bus Crash

As the investigation continues into Friday’s tragic multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 southbound, Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) — the first agency on scene — has released its official incident report.

Official Statement from Stafford County Fire and Rescue

INCIDENT INFORMATION

At 2:35AM on Friday, May 29th, SCFR units responded for a major traffic crash involving a passenger bus, multiple trucks and passenger vehicles. Our crews arrived on scene and worked quickly to identify patients, initiate patient care and suppress vehicle fires. Based on the number of patients, a Mass Casualty Incident was declared.

There were 5 fatalities. 37 additional patients were transported to multiple area hospitals within the region for treatment. All critical patients were transported from the scene within approximately 45 minutes.

A total of 13 transport units, 2 heavy rescue squads, multiple engines and trucks and support resources responded to the scene.

We would like to thank our mutual aid partners for their assistance and response. We are grateful for their partnership.

This was a significant event for all involved, please keep everyone involved in your thoughts. Our crews worked incredibly hard through a very complex and difficult incident.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Virginia State Police. Please direct any further inquiries regarding the crash towards them.

Crash Overview

The crash occurred at approximately 2:35 a.m. at mile marker 146 on I-95 southbound. A passenger bus operated by E&P Travel struck multiple vehicles in slowing traffic near a work zone. Five people were killed, including a 13-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy provided the following update:

Update on the tragic bus crash in Virginia: Five people are dead, including a 13-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, after the driver of a motorcoach slammed into stopped traffic on I-95. @FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs and our investigators are on the ground at the crash… pic.twitter.com/NWPBd9aLPr — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) May 29, 2026

In a follow-up statement, Secretary Duffy added:

“Local police confirm the driver of this motorcoach — a man from China who became a U.S. citizen — doesn’t speak English. He received his commercial drivers license from New York State in 2024. Unacceptable. This is exactly why we are holding states accountable, enforcing the rules of the road, and cracking down on drivers who can’t speak English. If you can’t be properly trained, read our road signs, or communicate with law enforcement, you have no business driving a bus. Our investigators are reviewing New York licensing records, training documentation, and the driver’s history. Any company, trainer, or school that contributed to putting an unqualified driver on the road will face intense scrutiny.”

The bus driver has been identified as Jing S. Dong, 48, of Staten Island, New York. He was injured in the crash. Charges are pending as the Virginia State Police investigation continues.