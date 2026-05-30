Manassas Park Police Seek Dollar Tree Shoplifters

“The Manassas Park Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in attempting to identify the individuals pictured above,” Manassas Park Police Department announced.

“The subjects are seen leaving the store with merchandise that was not paid for. They were reported leaving in a red, Hyundai sedan (Tag Unknown).”

The larceny occurred at the Dollar Tree Store at 8490 Centreville Road on May 28, around 8:24 p.m. Surveillance images show a man and woman, along with the suspect vehicle. Contact Officer G. Noyes at 703-335-0822 or [email protected] with tips.

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