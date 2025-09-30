Man charged in attempted assault of police officer at hospital

A 31-year-old man from Woodbridge was charged after attempting to assault a law enforcement officer at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. The incident occurred on September 29 when officers responded to a report of an individual threatening staff at the hospital.

Upon arrival, the man attempted to charge at an officer and later tried to strike the officer while being detained. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident. The man was subsequently taken into custody and charged with attempted assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.

He is currently held without bond, and his court date is pending.

Here’s the full press release:

Attempted Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On September 29 at 4:22PM, officers responded to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center located at 2300 Opitz Blvd in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an individual threatening staff. When officers arrived at the facility, the individual, later identified as the accused, was standing in front of the building and, at one point, attempted to charge at an officer. When the officer went to detain the accused, he attempted to strike the officer before being taken into custody. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as William Daniel VIER, was arrested. Arrested on September 29: William Daniel VIER, 31, of Woodbridge Charged with attempted assault & battery on a LEO Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

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