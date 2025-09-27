Police blotter: Manassas man charged with attempted malicious wounding

A 35-year-old man was charged in connection with an attempted malicious wounding incident that occurred on September 20 near Manassas. The suspect, who had been sought by police, turned himself in without incident. He faces multiple charges, including attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In a separate incident, a 31-year-old man was arrested for assaulting law enforcement and medical personnel in Woodbridge. The accused became combative during a medical call, striking two medics and attempting to bite a police officer.

Both incidents highlight ongoing concerns about violence and safety in the community. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Prince William County Police Department.

Here’s the full press release:

Attempted Malicious Wounding *ARREST – On September 25, the suspect sought in connection to the attempted malicious wounding that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 10000 block of Brandon Way in Manassas (20109) on September 20, was arrested. The accused, identified as Matthew Jamaal BROWN, turned himself in to Manassas City police without incident. Arrested on September 25:

Matthew Jamaal BROWN, 35, of no fixed address

Charged with 1 count of attempted malicious wounding, 1 count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, 1 count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 1 count of shooting into an occupied dwelling, 1 count of communicate threats to kill in writing, and 2 counts of making threats over airways

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond Attempted Malicious Wounding *WANTED SUSPECT [Previously Released] – On September 23, detectives identified the suspect involved in the shots fired call that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 10000 block of Brandon Way in Manassas (20109) on September 20. The investigation revealed the suspect was known to occupants of the residence and had targeted a 32-year-old female acquaintance who resides at the home after making multiple threats of harm to her via text message. Following the investigation, detectives obtained multiple arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Matthew Jamaal BROWN. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. Reckless Handling of a Firearm [Previously Released] – On September 20 at 11:22PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 10000 block of Brandon Way in Manassas (20109) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed several gunshots were fired which struck the home. Officers located multiple shell casings in the area. No injuries or other property damage were reported. This incident does not appear to be random. Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On September 26 at 12:26AM, officers responded to the 3300 block of Broker Ln in Woodbridge (22193) to assist the Department of Fire & Rescue on a medical-related call. While receiving care, the accused became combative with rescue personnel, striking two medics. When police intervened, the accused attempted to bite one of the officers before he spit in their face. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jamal Sayed HASHIMI, was arrested. Arrested on September 26: [No photo available]

Jamal Sayed HASHIMI, 31, of Woodbridge

Charged with 1 count of assault & battery on LEO and 3 counts of assaulting medical personnel

Court Date: Pending | Status: Remains Hospitalized -end Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.

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