Virginia taxpayers to get up to $400 back this fall

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia taxpayers could see a little extra cash in their bank accounts this fall, thanks to a rebate announced by Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Eligible residents who filed individually will receive up to $200, while joint filers can get up to $400. The rebates are part of a $9 billion tax relief package made possible by surplus state revenue.

“You’ve earned it—it’s your money, not the government’s,” said Youngkin, pointing to strong job growth and business investments that helped build a $10 billion surplus.

To qualify, you must have had a tax bill in 2024 and file your taxes by November 3, 2025. Those who filed before July 1 should get their rebates by October 15—either by direct deposit or mailed check, depending on how you received your refund earlier this year.

If you owe money to the state, your rebate will go toward paying down that debt first.

Want to see if you’re eligible? Visit tax.virginia.gov/rebate.

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