Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Prince William County Crisis Receiving Center Complex to be Held on October 9

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – The Prince William County Crisis Receiving Center Complex will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 9, 2025, at 9 a.m. The facility is intended to provide continuous, 24/7 access to behavioral health crisis care for county residents.

Operated by Connections Health Solutions, the complex features the Crisis Receiving Center (CRC) — a walk-in regional crisis facility with dedicated treatment spaces for adults and youth aged 12 and above — as well as co-located outpatient and community behavioral health services. Together, these elements aim to offer a safe, therapeutic alternative to hospital emergency rooms or incarceration for individuals in crisis, regardless of insurance or ability to pay.

The county purchased the former Gander Mountain retail building on Worth Avenue in Woodbridge, a structure of more than 155,000 square feet on 12.5 acres, to house the center. According to Potomac Local News, officials approved a $10.6 million deal in 2022 to transform the retail space into a mental health clinic, with roughly $11.9 million in combined federal, state, and local funding directed toward the crisis receiving center itself.

The project has faced delays, including concerns about Medicaid reimbursement and whether current rates will be sufficient to sustain operations once the center is open, Potomac Local News reported. Despite those challenges, construction has moved forward, with final interior work, safety systems, and infrastructure installations nearing completion by mid-2025, according to Prince William Living.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin toured the site in May 2023 and praised the project as a model for crisis care. U.S. Senator Tim Kaine also joined county leaders on a tour earlier that year, highlighting bipartisan support for the facility, we reported.

The center is designed with 16 adult stabilization beds, 23 recliner stations for up to 23-hour observation, and a youth treatment area with its own recliners and beds, according to Prince William County government.

Prince William County, the second-largest in Virginia, spans 348 square miles and includes independent cities and towns, state and federal properties, and Quantico Marine Corps Base. County leaders say the project reflects a broader commitment to health, wellness, and opportunity for its diverse and growing population.