3 finalists named in search for next Germanna Community College president

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Germanna Community College has narrowed its search for a new president to three finalists, all of whom will visit campus this fall for public forums and community meet-and-greets.

The finalists are Dr. David Ferreira of Connecticut, Dr. Tashika Griffith of Florida, and Dr. Thomas Walker, Jr. of North Carolina. One of them will succeed Dr. Van Wilson, who has served as interim president since July 1, following the retirement of Dr. Janet Gullickson.

The three candidates were selected from a pool of 80 applicants nationwide. They’ll meet with students, staff, faculty, and community members during forums at Germanna’s Fredericksburg Area Campus:

All sessions will take place in the Sealy Auditorium (SP2/105) and will be streamed on Zoom.

Community feedback will help the Virginia Community College System choose the next president. The deadline to weigh in is noon on Friday, October 10.

Germanna serves the City of Fredericksburg and counties including Stafford, Spotsylvania, and King George.

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