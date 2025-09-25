From Local Breweries to UK Charts: The Rise of Uncle Drew and the Scoundrels

“Americana” is the word Uncle Drew returns to again and again when describing the sound of Uncle Drew and the Scoundrels, a band rooted in the Manassas area. On October 25, the group will host an album release party at Sinistral Brewing Company in Downtown Manassas.

Breweries have become a signature setting for the group, which has also performed at Heritage Brewing, Tin Cannon Brewing, and 4J’s Brewing, all in Prince William County.

“They’re the perfect venue for us,” said Uncle Drew, who leads a rotating group of five or six musicians depending on the night. Familiar faces include Emily Miller on vocals, Joseph Evans on guitar, Katie Faulkner on bass, and David Morgan on drums.

The new record, Not Rogues Road: Americana Song Book, is an 11-track collection described as “a fresh batch of original tunes that reflect Fleming’s signature sound: raw, rootsy, and irresistibly catchy.” One standout track, Can I Use Your Flame, spent 32 weeks on the Independent Artist Chart in the United Kingdom, earning the group fans overseas.

Their songs often double as storytelling. The music video for Can I Use Your Flame unfolds in a suburban yard, while Tin Cannon in a Modern World draws imagery from Civil War cannons at Manassas Battlefield Park: “Sabers rattlin’ around the world, nobody cares about me,” the lyrics lament.

The album earned recognition as a 2024 Wammie Award finalist for Best Country/Americana Album.

Like many working musicians, the Scoundrels balance day jobs with their passion. Uncle Drew is a real estate appraiser by day. “That’s what helps pay the bills,” he said. Morgan, active in high school marching bands, joined the group in November 2023. Faulkner, a veteran of several bands, came aboard in July 2024.

Miller has performed with Uncle Drew since 2018, when she first joined him at an open mic in Manassas. She has co-written three songs for the band, including Love Her More, which appears on the upcoming release. Evans, a longtime friend of Drew’s, also contributes to the songwriting.