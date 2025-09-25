Alex Kang, of Woodbridge, in Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine program, receives white coat

Alex Kang from Woodbridge was one of 457 Des Moines University Medicine and Health Sciences students from five programs to receive their white coat during the university’s annual White Coat Ceremony held on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.

“As you don your white coat today, you assume not only the responsibilities, but also the obligation that attend to those who choose to provide care to other human beings,” said Angela L. Walker Franklin, Ph.D., president and CEO of DMU.

“These obligations include to be honorable in all phases of your life, to excel in your academic studies and training, to be compassionate, to be accountable, to collaborate with others as an interprofessional team member and to support a culture of inclusiveness.”

The White Coat Ceremony marks the official beginning of a student’s medical education, preparing them to become a compassionate and competent healthcare provider.

Participating in DMU’s ceremony were 62 students in the Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies, 45 students in the Doctor of Occupational Therapy program, 66 in the Doctor of Physical Therapy program, 56 students in the College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery’s Doctor of Podiatric Medicine program and 228 students in the College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine program.

Kang is part of the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine program.

Located in West Des Moines, part of Iowa’s capital metro area, Des Moines University offers 10 graduate-level professional degree programs in anatomy, biomedical sciences, healthcare administration, occupational therapy, osteopathic medicine, physical therapy, physician assistant studies, podiatric medicine, and public health.

Founded in 1898, the institution offers superior academics in a collaborative environment.

DMU students’ scores on national examinations, pass rates on board certifications and match rates for medical residency programs are consistently higher than national averages and rates at peer institutions.

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