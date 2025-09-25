Fredericksburg $5.6M Plan Could Turn Fredericksburg’s One-Way Streets Into Two-Ways By Uriah Kiser Published September 25, 2025 at 11:00AM | Updated October 25, 2025 at 10:55AM A view of Downtown Fredericksburg from above Hurkamp Park [Photo: Fredericksburg City] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Downtown Traffic Study FXBG #Fredericksburg City Council #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford