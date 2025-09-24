Shots Fired in Manassas Target Woman; Assaults on Officers, Indecent Exposures at Potomac Mills

A woman in Manassas was targeted in a shooting where gunfire struck her home late last week, leading police to identify a suspect now wanted on multiple felony charges. Detectives say the suspect, a 35-year-old man with no fixed address, had sent multiple threats to the woman before firing several rounds into her Brandon Way residence on September 20. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Two separate assaults on police officers were reported—one involving a juvenile in Woodbridge on September 11, and another during a concert at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow on September 19. In both cases, the suspects were reportedly intoxicated and became combative with officers.

At Potomac Mills, police responded to two separate incidents of indecent behavior. In one, a man exposed himself inside a store and fled after being confronted. In another, a Dumfries man is wanted after repeatedly approaching female kiosk employees with inappropriate gestures since early September.

Here’s the full press release:

*Attempted Malicious Wounding WANTED SUSPECT – On September 23, detectives identified the suspect involved in the shots fired call that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 10000 block of Brandon Way in Manassas (20109) on September 20. The investigation revealed the suspect was known to occupants of the residence and had targeted a 32-year-old female acquaintance who resides at the home after making multiple threats of harm to her via text message. Following the investigation, detectives obtained multiple arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Matthew Jamaal BROWN. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Wanted:

Matthew Jamaal BROWN, 35, of no fixed address

Described as a black male, 6’0”, 151lbs with brown hair and brown eyes

Wanted for 1 count of attempted malicious wounding, 1 count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, 1 count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 1 count of shooting into an occupied dwelling, 1 count of communicate threats to kill in writing, and 2 counts of making threats over airways

Reckless Handling of a Firearm [Previously Released] – On September 20 at 11:22PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 10000 block of Brandon Way in Manassas (20109) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed several gunshots were fired which struck the home. Officers located multiple shell casings in the area. No injuries or other property damage were reported. This incident does not appear to be random.

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On September 22, officers obtained charges in connection to an assault on officer that occurred in the 14800 block of Ashdale Ave in Woodbridge (22193) on September 11 at approximately 12:13AM. Officers initially responded to the area for an intoxicated individual who was determined to be a juvenile, identified as the accused. As the accused was speaking to officers, he attempted to flee on foot before being detained. While in custody, the accused kicked an officer, no injuries were reported.

Charged on September 22:

A 17-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge

Charged with assault & battery on LEO, public intoxication, possession of marijuana, and curfew violation

Court Date: Pending | Status: Charged/Petitions Obtained

Indecent Exposure – On September 22 at 5:51PM, officers responded to the Norstrom Rack at Potomac Mills located at 2700 Potomac Mills Cir in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an indecent exposure. The investigation revealed an unknown man was observed exposing himself inside the store. At one point, the man approached an employee who alerted a male staff member who confronted the man. The man then left the store. No physical contact was reported. The suspect was described as a white male wearing a black pullover with white lettering, black sweatpants, black shoes, and was carrying a skateboard.

Obscene Sexual Display – On September 17 at 7:28PM, officers responded to Potomac Mills located at 2700 Potomac Mills Cir in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a suspicious person. The investigation revealed since September 4, an unknown man, later identified as the accused, would approach multiple female employees at a kiosk inside the mall. During one of the encounters, the accused made inappropriate gestures towards an employee. No physical contact or injuries were reported in any of the incidents. Following the investigation, officers obtained an arrest warrant for the accused, identified as Edwood Christoper SPENCER. Attempts to locate the accused were unsuccessful.

Wanted:

Edwood Christoper SPENCER, 48, of Dumfries

Described as a black male, 5’8”, 220lbs with black hair and brown eyes

Wanted for obscene sexual display

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On September 19 at 6:40PM, officers working the concert at Jiffy Lube Live located at 7800 Cellar Door Dr in Bristow (20136) detained an attendee, later identified as the accused, for public intoxication. While in custody, the accused resisted officers before striking one of the officers in the chest area with his head. Minor injuries were reported.

Arrested on September 19:

Aden Hall HOLMES, 21, of Charlottesville

Charged with assault & battery on a LEO and public intoxication

Court date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

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