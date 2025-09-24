Fredericksburg From doctor’s offices to apartments: City backs reuse of Medical Arts Building, eyes hospital project By Uriah Kiser Published September 24, 2025 at 10:00AM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Affordable Housing #Economic Development #Fredericksburg City Council #Housing #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford