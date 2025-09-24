Burglary at Fredericksburg Tobacco Store, Vandalism, Thefts, and Arrests

Three masked suspects broke into Tobaccoville on Lafayette Boulevard on September 21, making off with merchandise in a late-night burglary. All were dressed in black with ski masks and hoodies.

Elsewhere in Fredericksburg, several residents reported vehicle-related crimes, including vandalism, tampering, and thefts. Vehicles were keyed or damaged on Caroline and Charlotte Streets, rummaged through on Saunders Drive, and had items like wallets, tools, and license plates stolen from locations including Carl D. Silver Parkway, Wallace Street, and Plank Road.

Police made multiple arrests this week, including several shoplifting cases, two DUIs, and charges ranging from assault on a police officer to public intoxication and drug possession.

Here’s the full press release:

Vandalism of Motor Vehicle:

800 block Caroline Street, 8/22, A person reported that their vehicle was keyed.

100 block Charlotte Street, 9/19, A person reported that their back window was broken and their rear passenger side dented. Vehicle Tampering:

1400 block Saunders Drive, 9/17, A person reported two suspects were rummaging through their vehicle. The suspects were described as two Black males wearing black with jeans and carrying black bags. Burglary/Breaking and Entering:

Tobaccoville, 2012 Lafayette Boulevard, 9/21, An employee reported that three suspects broke into their store and stole merchandise. The suspects were described to be wearing all black with their hoods up and ski-masks on. Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:

1200 block Carl D. Silver Parkway, 9/18, A person reported construction tools were stolen from their unlocked vehicle.

400 block Wallace Street, 9/20, A person reported that their wallet was stolen from their unlocked vehicle. Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts/Accessories:

2300 block Plank Road, 9/10, A person reported that their license plate was stolen. Larceny – All Other Larceny:

Hobby Lobby, 1360 Carl D. Silver Parkway, 9/20, A person reported that their wallet was stolen. Arrests: A 40-year-old Stafford man was arrested for shoplifting.

A 25-year-old Fredericksburg woman was arrested for credit card theft and possession of a Schedule I/II drug.

Multiple Fredericksburg residents, ranging from 25 to 52 years old, were arrested for shoplifting, DUI, assault, public intoxication, marijuana use, and trespassing.

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