Assault with Racial Slurs Leads Stafford Police Blotter, Plus Vandalism and Auto Shop Probe

A man riding his electric bike on Stony Hill Road in Stafford was assaulted by a group of juveniles who also yelled racial slurs at him, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened around 4:50 p.m. on September 23. The case is under investigation.

Also on September 23, a woman reported her vehicle had fresh damage and unexplained mileage after leaving it at One Stop Auto on Richmond Highway. Deputies found suspected drugs and a stray shoe inside the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

In a separate case, someone threw a bolt through a window on Sweetwater Court, causing damage.

Here’s the full press release:

STAFFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DAILY INCIDENT REPORT

RELEASE DATE: SEPTEMBER 24, 2025 Stony Hill Road, 9/23, 4:50 p.m. Deputy A.G. Hart responded to an assault. The victim advised he was riding his electric bike in the area when a group of juveniles yelled racial slurs at him and assaulted him. LARCENY

One Stop Auto, 3542 Richmond Highway, 9/23, 1:09 p.m. Deputy R.L. Hubbard responded to a vehicle tampering report. The victim advised she dropped her vehicle off the day prior and now discovered the vehicle had fresh damages and additional miles on the odometer. Deputy Hubbard searched the vehicle and located not only suspected controlled substances, but a shoe that did not belong to the victim. The investigation is ongoing. VANDALISM

Sweetwater Court, 9/23, 2:06 p.m. Deputy H.H. Cassetta responded to a vandalism. The victim advised his window was damaged by a bolt being thrown at it.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.

https://www.potomaclocal.com/email-subscription/