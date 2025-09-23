Subramanyam Leads Bipartisan Effort to Secure Justice for Survivors of Child Sexual Abuse

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-Manassas, Prince William County) and Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) introduced bipartisan legislation to increase access to justice for survivors of child sexual abuse, assault, and trafficking. The Statutes of Limitations for Child Sexual Abuse Reform Act would incentivize states to eliminate civil and criminal statutes of limitations for child sexual abuse cases. The legislation authorizes $20 million in grants for states that implement these reforms and allow survivors to seek justice on their own terms and timeline.

Approximately 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 20 boys suffer child sexual abuse. Historically, nearly 90 percent of child victims never report their abuse to the authorities, and the majority of victims are unable to come forward and hold their abusers accountable due to expired claims. Many survivors don’t come forward until they are 50 years old or older, well beyond the expiration of the statute of limitations.

“Child sexual abuse survivors should be able to come forward and seek justice without a deadline,” said Congressman Subramanyam. “We must take legislative steps to support survivors instead of upholding a system that works against them. Far too many child abuse survivors have been denied justice due to these arbitrary barriers. I am proud to lead legislation that empowers child abuse survivors and holds abusers accountable.”

“Survivors of child sexual abuse often carry their pain in silence for decades. Too many are denied justice because the clock runs out before they are ready to speak,” said Congresswoman Elvira Salazar. “This bill says loud and clear: time will never protect predators, and the law will never fail survivors again. I am proud to co-lead this bipartisan effort to give victims their day in court, make sure monsters who abuse children can never hide behind legal loopholes, and protect children across America.”

“Every survivor of childhood sexual abuse deserves the chance to seek justice when they are ready. For too long, time has been a shield for child abusers and a ticking clock for survivors.” said Stefan Turkheimer, Vice President of Public Policy at RAINN. “The Statutes of Limitation for Child Sexual Abuse Reform Act recognizes that healing does not have a time limit and keeps a path open for survivors to bring those responsible to justice.”