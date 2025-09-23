Community to Gather in Haymarket to Celebrate Supervisor Bob Weir’s Life

HAYMARKET, Va. – A public Celebration of Life for Gainesville District Supervisor Bob Weir will be held on Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Giuseppe’s Ristorante Italiano, 15120 Washington Street in downtown Haymarket. The family has requested that attendees dress casually for the occasion.

Weir, 62, died on July 20, 2025, following a brief battle with metastatic colon cancer. He was first elected to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors in a special election in 2023 and won a full four-year term later that year. Known for his straightforward style and focus on transparency, he built a reputation as a responsive leader who personally followed up with residents on local concerns.

Before serving as supervisor, Weir spent years in public service on the Haymarket Town Council and the Prince William County Planning Commission. He was also an outspoken critic of unchecked data center growth, including the controversial Prince William Digital Gateway project.

Weir is survived by his wife, Diane, and their three children, Sam, Michael, and Megan. In his honor, the Haymarket Town Council has established “Bob Weir Government Open House Day” each April, beginning in 2026, to recognize his commitment to open government and civic engagement.

The September 27 gathering at Giuseppe’s is open to the public.