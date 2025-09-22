More on Friday’s lockdown at Mountain View High School

STAFFORD, Va. — On Friday, September 19, 2025, the Stafford Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported lockdown activation at Mountain View High School. Deputies conducted a thorough investigation and ultimately confirmed there was no active threat to students or staff. Because of its close proximity, Margaret Brent Elementary School also initiated a lockdown.

Stafford County Schools are equipped with multiple lockdown activation points that allow staff to immediately secure a campus in the event of a potential threat. When triggered, these points activate alarms throughout the school and simultaneously notify both Stafford Schools’ Safety and Security personnel and local law enforcement.

The activation was quickly confirmed by the on-duty School Resource Officer at Mountain View High School, who responded to the auxiliary gym after receiving unclear school radio traffic referencing that location. A large-scale law enforcement response followed, including members of the Stafford Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team who were still on duty after an unrelated earlier operation. Other law enforcement agencies with ties to the school also chose to respond to assist.

Deputies arriving on scene found no verified reports of an emergency but were unable to immediately determine why the lockdown had been activated or clarify the radio transmission. As a precaution, deputies conducted a thorough search of the school, including entry into some classrooms, to confirm there was no active threat. The investigation also involved interviewing staff members with access to lockdown activation points and reviewing security camera footage, which required additional time.

Once it was confirmed there was no active threat, school staff, assisted by deputies, worked to account for students, reunite them with belongings left behind, and safely return those who had fled the building. During dismissal, students were released in phases to ease heavy traffic conditions.

The initial investigation determined the lockdown was activated by a newly hired employee still in training. The unclear radio transmission was traced to another staff member attempting to report that students were being moved from the cafeteria to the auxiliary gym when the lockdown began. At this time, investigators do not believe the employee’s actions were malicious.

Both Stafford County Public Schools and the Sheriff’s Office continue to review the circumstances.

“While Friday’s lockdown was accidental, we commend our students, school staff, and law enforcement partners for their calm and cooperative response,” said Stafford Schools Superintendent Dr. Daniel W. Smith. “This incident provides an important opportunity to evaluate our actions and strengthen our practices. Over the next week, we will conduct an after-action assessment of our protocols and procedures, ensuring we are as prepared as possible for any future situation.”

Sheriff David Decatur added, “The safety and security of our schools is, and will always be, our top priority. I’m proud of the swift, professional response from our deputies and school staff to protect our students and staff.”

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office remains committed to working with Stafford County Public Schools to provide timely and accurate information during such incidents, with the understanding that early details may evolve as investigations progress.