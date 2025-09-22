Manassas gets ready for MercyFest 2025

GAINESVILLE, Va. – MercyFest is almost here, and this is your last chance to get tickets at $15 online before prices go up. It’s happening Saturday, September 27, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at House of Mercy, 8170 Flannery Court, Manassas, and it’s shaping up to be a massive day of food, fun, and community.

MercyFest is the annual fundraiser put on by House of Mercy, a nonprofit that helps families across Northern Virginia with its food pantry, thrift store, and donation center. It serves over 100 families every day, and last year provided groceries, clothing, and other basics to thousands—impacting more than 50 zip codes in the region.

Your $15 ticket includes live music from local bands, food trucks and desserts, a thrift boutique with special sales, a silent auction, and family fun like face painting, games, and henna. There will also be wine tasting, vendor booths, and more. Tickets are $20 at the door, so buying online now is the best way to save.

Every ticket supports House of Mercy’s work: feeding, clothing, and helping families in need. In the last year, they helped more than 72,000 individuals through their food pantry and gave more than $245,000 in clothing assistance.

You can browse the silent auction at 32Auctions, sign up to volunteer, or become a sponsor or vendor.