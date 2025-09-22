Celebrate Community at the Courthouse Fair on the Square

MANASSAS, Va. — To honor the legacy of the courthouse square and bring our community together, residents of all ages are invited to attend an afternoon of celebration at the first-ever Courthouse Fair on the Square from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at the Judicial Center, 9311 Lee Avenue, Manassas, VA 20110.

Courthouse squares have long served as a symbolic heart of American counties. Their design and evolution reflect centuries of civic tradition, from colonial governance to modern community identity.

Prince William County’s courthouse history reflects its growth from a colonial outpost to a modern suburban center. Each move marked a new chapter in the County’s growth, with the current Judicial Center in Manassas serving as a central setting for civic life and a prominent symbol of community.

The Courthouse Fair on the Square is a free, family-friendly event featuring local agencies and organizations, food trucks, live demonstrations and hands-on activities. Jacqueline Smith, Clerk of the 31st Judicial Circuit Court, will host the fair in partnership with Glendall Hill, Prince William County Sheriff and the county’s Office of Community Safety.

The fair will serve as an official drop-off site for the 2nd Annual Pet Supply Drive, organized by the Clerk and community partners. Contributions will go to Manassas City Animal Shelter, Hope & Serenity Farm Sanctuary, Prince William County Animal Shelter, and Byrdie’s Buddies, helping provide essential supplies to animals across the community.

Stop by and join your neighbors for a day of connection, great food and civic engagement at the Courthouse Fair on the Square.

Community organizations and public officials can participate in the fair by reaching out to Candi Choi at the Office of the Circuit Court Clerk via email at [email protected].