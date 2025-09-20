Arrests Made in Woodbridge Murder Investigation; Guns and Drugs Recovered

Two 18-year-old men have been arrested in connection with the September 13 murder of a Fredericksburg man in Woodbridge. Prince William County Police say two men were taken into custody days after the deadly shooting in the 13700 block of Telegraph Road.

Investigators say the suspects were involved in a fight with the victim, 35-year-old David Kapay Kallo. When the confrontation ended and Kallo attempted to walk away, he was shot. A second man nearby was also struck by gunfire but survived, police said.

Police arrested one suspect on September 16 at a home on Culpeper Drive in Woodbridge. A second was arrested on September 19 at a residence on Hampstead Ridge Court in Dumfries. During the arrests, police say they recovered drugs and multiple firearms.

Both suspects are being held without bond.

Here’s the full press release:

*Murder Investigation ARRESTS – Prince William County detectives have charged two men in connection to the murder of a 35-year-old man that occurred in the 13700 block of Telegraph Rd. in Woodbridge (22192) on September 13. The investigation revealed the two suspects were previously involved in a physical altercation with the deceased. When the parties separated, the victim attempted to walk away and was shot. A second man was nearby during the altercation and inadvertently shot. During the investigation, detectives were able to identify both suspects and obtain arrest warrants. One of the men, identified as Jordy LOPEZ CAMPOS, was taken into custody on September 16 at a home on Culpeper Dr in Woodbridge. The second suspect, identified as David Omar BENITEZ MARTINEZ, was located and arrested on September 19 at a home on Hampstead Ridge Ct in Dumfries. Narcotics and multiple firearms were recovered during the arrests. Arrested on September 16: [No photo available] Jordy LOPEZ CAMPOS, 18, of Woodbridge

Charged with 1 count of murder, 1 count of aggravated malicious wounding, and 2 counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond Arrested on September 19: [No photo available]

David Omar BENITEZ MARTINEZ, 18, Dumfries

Charged with 4 counts of principal in the 2nd in the commission of a felony

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond Identified:

The deceased was identified as David Kapay KALLO, 35, of Fredericksburg Murder Investigation [Previously Released] – On September 13 at 7:00PM, officers responded to the 13700 block of Telegraph Rd. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived in the above area, officers located one adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Fire and rescue personnel responded and pronounced the 35-year-old victim deceased at the scene. A second victim, a 27-year-old man, ran from the scene and was located at a nearby restaurant. The second victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The initial investigation revealed the 35-year-old victim was in the above area and was in an argument with two unknown males prior to the shooting. Detectives are asking anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed this incident, to please contact police. This incident does not appear random. The investigation continues.

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