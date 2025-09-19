Superintendents Talk Child Care, Absenteeism, and Jobs at Fredericksburg Chamber Event

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – School leaders from across the region gathered Wednesday to talk about the challenges and opportunities facing local students—and how businesses can play a bigger role in preparing the future workforce.

The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted the Sept. 17 Workforce Now luncheon at the Fredericksburg Country Club, drawing about 140 attendees and 50 students from area school divisions, Germanna Community College, and the University of Mary Washington. The panel included superintendents Marci Catlett of Fredericksburg, Sarah Calveric of Caroline, Clint Mitchell of Spotsylvania, and Daniel Smith of Stafford, along with King George Deputy Superintendent Troy Wright. Dr. Pete Kelly, Dean of UMW’s College of Education, moderated the discussion.

The superintendents highlighted issues ranging from child care and chronic absenteeism to business partnerships and career readiness. Stafford has opened two low-cost childcare centers inside high schools, while Fredericksburg works with the YMCA and has cut back on early dismissal days to help families. Caroline County now offers free preschool for employees’ children as a staff benefit.

Transportation, mental health, and school climate were cited as major drivers of absenteeism. Spotsylvania is expanding the use of attendance liaisons, and King George is recruiting existing staff to train as bus drivers.

The leaders also urged local employers to step up, offering internships, externships, and advisory board service. Catlett pointed to a $1 million donation from the Silver Foundation that expanded Fredericksburg’s career and technical offerings, while Wright described King George’s “CTEats” networking dinners linking schools with industry.

Virginia’s new rules for work-based learning, approved this summer, will require at least 90 hours at an authentic work site, along with mentorship and credentials. Calveric told the audience that “hosting a student is no longer a goodwill gesture—it must be a measurable contribution.”

Students at the event pressed for clearer communication about opportunities such as AP and career-tech classes, suggesting schools use more social media to reach them directly.

The Chamber reminded attendees of upcoming workforce events: a regional mock interview day on November 5 at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, and the fifth annual Intern Expo on February 11, 2026, at the Fredericksburg Convention Center.