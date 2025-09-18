Schools New Schools, Old Roads: Stafford Supervisors Debate Who Pays for Traffic Fixes By Uriah Kiser Published September 18, 2025 at 9:00AM An aerial view of Stafford County's sixth high school under construction. [Photo: Stafford County Public Schools] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Stafford Board of Supervisors #Stafford County Public Schools