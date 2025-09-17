Spotsylvania Man, 39, Dies After Sedan Strikes Dump Truck at Fredericksburg Intersection

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Spotsylvania man died after the car he was driving rear-ended a dump truck at a Fredericksburg intersection on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, around 8:09 p.m., police said.

Fredericksburg police identified the driver as Christopher Hlusko, 39, of Spotsylvania. He was driving a 2011 Mitsubishi Galant when it struck the back of a dump truck that had stopped for a red light and begun moving when the signal turned green, according to police.

The crash happened at Lafayette Boulevard and Twin Lakes Drive. Hlusko, who police said was wearing a seat belt, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No passengers were in the car.

Police said no contributing factors are known yet and no charges are anticipated at this time. The intersection was closed for about four hours following the crash. Earlier, police said there was no indication of drug or alcohol use.

The investigation remains active.