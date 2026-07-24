Fredericksburg to Complete LED Street Light Conversions by 2027

The City of Fredericksburg is continuing its energy-efficiency efforts by converting overhead streetlights to LED fixtures, the City of Fredericksburg reported. Earlier projects converted 95 lights in the Mayfield neighborhood in fall 2024 and 82 lights in the Central Park area in late summer 2025; those two phases will generate $15,800 in yearly electricity savings after a roughly 21-month payback period, while LEDs last longer and cut greenhouse gas emissions compared with high-intensity-discharge bulbs.

City Council has approved $70,000 for FY 2026 (about 257 lights, to finish by the end of 2026) and $150,000 for FY 2027 (about 1,021 lights, expected by mid-summer 2027). By mid-2027 all streetlights on city-maintained roads should be LED, advancing the council’s goal of carbon-free municipal operations by 2035. Residents can contact the Department of Public Works at 540-372-1023 or visit FredericksburgVA.gov with questions.

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