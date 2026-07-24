Sen. Louise Lucas Uses Campaign Funds for $300,000 Legal Defense Ahead of New Ban

“Virginia State Sen. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) dipped into her campaign account on June 30 to cover $300,000 in legal defense costs following a May FBI raid on her Portsmouth business office, according to campaign finance disclosures,” Poole Report reported. The payments—$200,000 to a Washington, D.C. law firm and $100,000 to a supporters’ legal defense fund—came 24 hours before a new Virginia law banning personal use of campaign funds took effect, closing a two-decade loophole.

Lucas, one of the most powerful politicians in Virignia, has not been charged in the investigation, which the New York Times linked to possible corruption tied to her THC dispensary ownership; the FBI has released no details and sealed the search warrant.

Past Virginia officials facing criminal cases, including former Del. Phil Hamilton and ex-Gov. Bob McDonnell, did not use campaign funds for legal defense.

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