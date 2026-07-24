Biggest Route 1 Cleanup Draws 32 Volunteers in Woodbridge

Woodbridge District Supervisor Jeannie LaCroix’s new Adopt Route 1 initiative scored a strong start over the weekend with what Keep Prince William Beautiful called the biggest Route 1 cleanup ever.

On Saturday, July 11, 32 volunteers collected more than 20 large bags of trash while covering three miles of the corridor (a mile and a half in each direction).

LaCroix and her Chief of Staff, Orlando Martinez, launched the program to invite Route 1 businesses to partner in maintaining the areas around their properties. Saturday’s effort was the first large-scale cleanup under the new initiative.