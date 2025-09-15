Shooting, Weapon in School, Assault at Oktoberfest, Robberies, DUIs, and More

A 31-year-old man was shot in the leg early Saturday outside El Patron Restaurant & Bar on Centreville Road in Manassas. Police say the shots came from a white or light-colored SUV with dark rims that sped off after the incident. The victim was hospitalized but was uncooperative with investigators about what led to the shooting.

Also in Manassas, a 17-year-old boy was hurt during a strong-arm robbery after arranging to sell clothing through Facebook Marketplace. Police say two young men, described as Black males in their late teens or early 20s, grabbed the item and fled in a vehicle. In a separate case, a 13-year-old student at Parkside Middle School was charged after being found with a knife on campus. Officers said there were no threats made and the knife was not displayed.

In Stafford County, deputies responded to an assault at the 6 Bears & A Goat Oktoberfest after an intoxicated man allegedly attacked a staff member who tried to de-escalate a confrontation. He was jailed on multiple charges. At a Wingstop on Stafford Market Place, a disorderly customer was arrested on stalking and disorderly conduct charges after making repeated unwanted advances toward an employee.

Deputies also handled three DUI arrests on Sept. 13, including one driver who admitted to drug use while behind the wheel and another who had multiple open Modelo beer cans inside his truck. Other cases included a larceny at Walmart involving a repeat shoplifter, and several public intoxication arrests—one involving a man jumping into traffic near PNC Bank who was also found with suspected drugs.

Here’s the full press release:

Shooting Investigation – On September 14 at 2:08AM, officers responded to El Patron Restaurant & Bar located at 8059 Centreville Rd in Manassas (20111) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed a 31-year-old man was shot in the parking lot by an occupant in a white or light-colored SUV with dark-colored rims. The vehicle immediately left the area after the shooting headed north on Centreville Rd. The injured man was treated at an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was not cooperative with investigators as to the events that led up to the shooting.

Strong-Arm Robbery – On September 13 at 1:20PM, officers responded to the 8300 block of Shoppers Sq in Manassas (20111) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 17-year-old male juvenile, arranged to sell an article of clothing over Facebook Marketplace. The victim met in the above area where he was approached by two unknown men. During the encounter, one of the men grabbed the clothing causing a minor injury to the victim before the two suspects drove off in a vehicle. The suspects were only described as two black males in the late teens or early 20s.

Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds – On September 11 at 11:23AM, the School Resource Officer (SRO) at Parkside Middle School located at 8602 Mathis Ave in Manassas (20110) was notified of a student who was found in possession of a knife. The investigation revealed security staff had recovered the knife from the student, identified as a 13-year-old male juvenile, and notified the SRO. The student did not threaten other students or staff, or display the knife. Following the investigation, the student was charged.

Charged on September 11: [Juvenile]

A 13-year-old male juvenile of Manassas

Charged with possession of a weapon on school property

Court Date: Pending | Status: Unavailable

ASSAULT

6 Bears & A Goat, 9/13, 9:39 p.m. Deputy T.W. Jenkins responded to an assault. The Oktoberfest activities were interrupted when an intoxicated male made inappropriate comments towards a female employee. Another customer intervened which caused a verbal altercation. During the verbal altercation, a staff member attempted to de-escalate the situation when the suspect assaulted him. The suspect was charged with assault and battery, simple assault, and public intoxication. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

DISTURBANCE

Wingstop, 1495 Stafford Market Place, 9/12, 4:50 p.m. Sergeant E.E. West and Deputy J.W. Courtney responded to what was originally a disturbance with a weapon. It was advised a frequent customer was acting disorderly and there were mentions of a firearm being involved. Deputies located the suspect nearby and attempted to detain him. The suspect would refuse commands for a while before finally surrendering. It was discovered the suspect had been making unwanted advances towards an employee for months and was confronted by the employee’s boyfriend. The suspect would act disorderly, but was discovered to have no weapons. He was charged with stalking and disorderly conduct. The suspect was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

DUI

Area of Kings Highway and Ferry Road, 9/13, 1:44 a.m. Sergeant S.C. Jett was patrolling the area when he observed a truck straddling two lanes. Sergeant Jett conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. The driver had signs of intoxication and admitted to consuming “two Coronas” and “a couple of shots” at a bar downtown. The driver was charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain the lane of travel. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

Area of Richmond Highway and Hospital Center Boulevard, 9/13, 8:28 p.m. Deputy A.M. Harrah responded to a drunk driver complaint. The caller advised a Nissan was crossing over the double yellow line multiple times. Deputy Harrah would locate the swerving driver and conduct a traffic stop. The driver had signs of being under the influence and admitted to smoking substances one should not while driving. The driver was charged with driving under the influence and was released to a sober party.

Area of Kings Highway and Blue & Gray Parkway, 9/13, 9:49 p.m. Deputy A.M. Oliveira was patrolling the area when, just like Sergeant Jett, a truck would catch her eye. The truck was traveling above the speed limit and straddled two lanes. Deputy Oliveira conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. The driver had signs of intoxication, admitted to consuming beer prior to getting behind the wheel, and had no driver’s license. Multiple open Modelo containers were observed in the vehicle. The driver was charged with driving under the influence, drinking while driving, driving without a license, and the traffic lane violation. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

LARCENY

Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 9/12, 12:26 p.m. Deputy E.L. Jones responded to a larceny. Staff advised a known suspect, who had previously been trespassed, was currently shoplifting. Deputy Jones located the suspect and recovered over $100 worth of stolen items. The suspect was charged with shoplifting and trespassing. They were held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Stafford Hospital, 101 Hospital Center Boulevard, 9/12, 1:13 p.m. Deputy R.L. Hubbard responded to a disturbance. It was advised a possibly intoxicated female was in the parking lot. Deputy Hubbard located the suspect in an intoxicated state. The suspect admitted to consuming a “large” quantity of alcohol and alcohol was located in her bag. She was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

PNC Bank, 2864 Richmond Highway, 9/13, 8:06 a.m. Deputy J.A. Kotvas responded to an intoxicated person report. It was advised a male was jumping in and out of traffic. When Deputy Kotvas arrived, he located the suspect napping on the ground. The suspect admitted to drinking “four or five” Modelos and stated “I’m drunk.” During a search incident to arrest, suspected controlled substances were located. He was charged with public intoxication and possession of controlled substances. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Hot Top Road, 9/13, 10:35 a.m. Deputy A.E. Epps responded to an unknown problem. It was advised a female was passed out in the area. Deputy Epps located the suspect in an intoxicated state with an open bottle next to her. She was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

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