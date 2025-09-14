Shooting in Woodbridge Leaves One Dead, Another Injured—Police Say It Wasn’t Random

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – A deadly shooting rocked the Telegraph Road area Thursday night, and police say the violence likely wasn’t random.

The folks at Prince William County Police just told Potomac Local News that a 35-year-old man—now identified as David Kapay Kallo of Fredericksburg—was found shot and killed around 7 p.m. near the 13700 block of Telegraph Road. A second man, 27, ran from the scene and was found at a nearby restaurant with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say Kallo had been arguing with two unidentified men shortly before the gunfire erupted. Officers are now asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything to step forward.

Here’s the full press release:

Murder Investigation – On September 13 at 7:00PM, officers responded to the 13700 block of Telegraph Rd. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived in the above area, officers located one adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Fire and rescue personnel responded and pronounced the 35-year-old victim deceased at the scene. A second victim, a 27-year-old man, ran from the scene and was located at a nearby restaurant. The second victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The initial investigation revealed the 35-year-old victim was in the above area and was in an argument with two unknown males prior to the shooting. Detectives are asking anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed this incident, to please contact police. This incident does not appear random. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased was identified as David Kapay KALLO, 35, of Fredericksburg

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