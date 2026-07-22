Structure Fire Extinguished in 600 Block of Kenmore Avenue; No Injuries

“B-Shift personnel responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of Kenmore Avenue. The fire was extinguished. No injuries,” Fredericksburg Fire Department reported. Stafford County Fire and Rescue and Spotsylvania County Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Management also assisted at the scene.

The incident occurred in the Fredericksburg area. Officials provided no further details on the cause or extent of damage.

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