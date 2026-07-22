Gov. Spanberger Leads Virginia Economic Mission to United Kingdom, Italy and France

“Strengthening relationships with international employers, attracting new business investment and expanding economic opportunity in Virginia is the goal of a European trip this week by Gov. Abigail Spanberger,” The Center Square reported. The governor is joined by the secretaries of commerce and trade and of agriculture and forestry, along with officials from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Tourism Corporation and Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, and will attend the Farnborough International Airshow.

Existing Virginia employers with European roots include BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce from the United Kingdom, Selex Galileo from Italy and Airbus Group from France. The delegation is scheduled to return this weekend after meetings aimed at positioning the commonwealth as a top U.S. investment destination.

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