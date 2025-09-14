Hundreds to Gather Tonight in Manassas for Candlelight Vigil Honoring Charlie Kirk

MANASSAS, Va. – A candlelight vigil will be held tonight in downtown Manassas to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was killed last week during a speaking event in Utah.

According to a Facebook event page, more than 300 people have responded to attend the gathering at the LOVE sign in Old Town. The vigil, organized by local resident Bill Ballerd, begins at 7:30 p.m.

Kirk, 31, was the founder of Turning Point USA and a well-known conservative media personality. On September 10, 2025, he was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. He later died at a nearby hospital. Federal authorities have charged a 22-year-old suspect in connection with the killing.

Kirk’s death has drawn national attention and prompted vigils in multiple states. Tonight’s gathering in Manassas is one of several being held across the country in his memory.