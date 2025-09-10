Longtime Fredericksburg School Board Member Leaves Post, Forces Appointment

Jennifer Boyd left the Fredericksburg City Public School (FCPS) Board on Monday after purchasing a new home outside of the city.

The announcement was made at the Board’s Monday meeting, the first of the 2025-2026 school year. Boyd was not on the dais as the announcement was made but a plaque was presented to her from the crowd.

“I’m officially declaring my move outside the city to be complete as of Sept. 8, 2025. Since I will no longer primarily reside in the City of Fredericksburg, I’m no longer eligible to hold the Ward 3 seat,” a statement prepared by Boyd read aloud at the meeting said.

Boyd had represented Ward 3 of FCPS since 2016, and with her vacancy, the Board now must appoint an interim new member on Oct. 6 until the end of her term on Dec. 31, 2025. She was a resident of Fredericksburg for more than 27 years, she said.

“It has been an honor to serve the City of Fredericksburg and the residents in Ward 3 for the past nine years,” Boyd’s statement read. “I have greatly valued the privilege of working alongside both the Board members and the staff of FCPS. It is my sincere hope that you will continue to focus on what truly matters, providing the best education for all children in the city.”

The resignation comes as the FCPS Board was mired in scandal this summer over reporting that members overspent the division’s travel budget for out-of-state travel.

Original reporting by the Fredericksburg Advance revealed that Jarvis Bailey and Ward 4 Representative Malvina Rollins Kay exceeded the budget for professional development by almost $5,000 and used credit cards issued to either the Board clerk or superintendent.

Additional Fredericksburg Advance reporting revealed that Bailey’s son, an elementary school principal in FCPS, requested a higher salary for the 2025-2026 school year in the spring.

Boyd’s Board colleagues spoke highly of her in light of her resignation, including Kay.

“Having served on this Board for over 30 years, [Boyd] ranks as one of the best School Board members that we’ve had,” Rollins Kay said.

“I really appreciate your persona, your personality. You gave quite a bit of balance to this Board,” Bailey said.

School Board Chair Matt Rowe said he appreciated Boyd’s leadership.

“I’m greatly appreciate of the leadership that you brought, especially just seeing how well you were able to balance so many things being a parent, a full-time worker working a tough job and then having time for the School Board,” Rowe said.

Superintendent Marceline R. Catlett, Ed.D., also noted Boyd’s leadership as chair during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We worked together during the most difficult time that this world has known,” Catlett said. “… We developed a very strong relationship in terms of making life and death decisions. I couldn’t have asked for a more supportive, logical thinking, trusting, valuable Board member in terms of navigating those most difficult years.”

Rowe then explained that the Board will accept applications for the Ward 3 vacancy until 5 p.m. on Sept. 15. Application materials — with personal information removed — will be uploaded to the FCPS website by Sept. 16. A special meeting will be held on Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. for members of the public to provide input on the candidates.

The appointment will be finalized on Oct. 6 by the Board at 6:30 p.m.