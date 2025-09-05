Sexual Assault Outside Woodbridge Wawa, Indecent Exposure, Arrests, and a Burglary

A 30-year-old woman reported a Sexual Assault outside the Wawa at 15809 Richmond Highway in Woodbridge late Friday night. Around 11 p.m. on Sept. 1, an unknown man approached her while she was waiting for a ride. He hugged her and inappropriately touched her before leaving the area on a motorcycle. Police are still searching for the suspect, described as a Black man in his early 50s wearing a biker vest with patches.

Prince William Police also responded to several Indecent Exposure incidents on Sept. 4. In Gainesville, a woman hiking in Conway Robinson State Forest encountered a man who exposed himself while running past her. That same day, two separate exposure cases occurred in Woodbridge and Dumfries—one at the Rivergate Apartments and another at Walmart on Richmond Highway. The suspect in both cases matched the same description and left each scene on foot.

In arrests, a 45-year-old man with no fixed address was charged with Sexual Battery after he allegedly inappropriately touched a 20-year-old woman walking along Old Bridge Road in Woodbridge on Sept. 3. Police identified and arrested Curtis Lee Moore at the scene.

Later that night, officers arrested Doron Rashad Fields, 42, of Dumfries, for Assaulting Two Officers at the Quality Inn on Horner Road. Police say Fields, who was intoxicated, kicked officers while they attempted to detain him. He is being held without bond.

Police are also investigating a Residential Burglary reported on Birch White Court in Woodbridge. Between July 1 and Sept. 2, someone entered an attached garage and stole a firearm and ammunition. There were no signs of forced entry.

Here’s the full press release:

Sexual Assault – On September 4, officers responded to investigate an assault that was reported to have occurred at the WAWA located at 15809 Richmond Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) on September 1 at approximately 11:00PM. The investigation revealed the victim, a 30-year-old woman, was approached by an unknown man while waiting for a ride outside the business. At one point, the man hugged the victim and inappropriately touched her before the parties separated and the man left on a motorcycle. No injuries were reported.

Suspect Description:

Black male, early 50s, approx. 6’0” with a larger build, short brown curly hair, and a chin beard

Last seen wearing a biker vest with multiple patches Indecent Exposure – On September 4 at 4:57PM, officers responded to Conway Robinson State Forest park located at 12816 Lee Hwy in Gainesville (20155) to investigate an indecent exposure. The investigation revealed the victim, a 27-year-old woman, was hiking in the park when she encountered an unknown man running on the trail in the opposite direction. As the man passed, the victim observed the man was exposing himself. No physical contact occurred before the man continued along the trail.

Suspect Description:

Male, mixed race, unknown age with a muscular build

Last seen wearing an orange muscle-style shirt, gray baseball cap, and gray boxers Indecent Exposure Incidents – On September 4 at 4:17PM, officers responded to the Rivergate Apartments located in the 13100 block of Marina Way in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an indecent exposure. The investigation revealed the victim, a 31-year-old woman, was checking her mail when she observed an unknown man who exposed himself. No physical contact occurred before the man left the area. Earlier in the day, a man matching the same description was involved in a similar incident at the Walmart located at 17041 Richmond Hwy in Dumfries (22026) at approximately 1:40PM. The investigation in that incident revealed the man had approached a 53-year-old woman and engaged in brief conversation. At one point, the woman observed the man had exposed himself. No physical contact was reported before the parties separated, and the man left on foot.

Suspect Description:

Black male, early 20s, approx. 5’11” with a thin build

Last seen wearing a white T-shirt, yellow basketball-style shorts, white socks with dark-colored slide sandals, NY baseball cap, and carrying a Nike backpack Sexual Battery – On September 3 at 10:06AM, officers responded to the area of Old Bridge Rd and Colby Dr in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 20-year-old woman, was walking in the above area when she was approached by an unknown man, later identified as the accused. During the encounter, the accused inappropriately touched the victim. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Curtis Lee MOORE, was arrested.

Arrested on September 3: [No photo available]

Curtis Lee MOORE, 45, of no fixed address

Charged with sexual battery

Court Date: October 23, 2025 | Bond: $2,500 secured Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On September 3 at 11:07PM, officers responded to the Quality Inn located at 1109 Horner Rd in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a disorderly. The investigation revealed an unknown man, later identified as the accused, was in the lobby yelling at guests. When officers arrived on scene, they determined the accused was intoxicated and attempted to detain him. During the encounter, the accused kicked two officers. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Doron Rashad FIELDS, was arrested.

Arrested on September 3: [No photo available]

Doron Rashad FIELDS, 42, of Dumfries

Charged with 2 counts of assault & battery on a LEO, obstruction, and public intoxication

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond Residential Burglary – On September 3 at 5:05PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 5700 block of Birch White Ct in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed sometime between July 1 and September 2, entry was made in the attached garage. There were no signs of forced entry into the home. A firearm and ammunition were reported missing.

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