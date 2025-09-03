Manassas Carjacking Suspect Arrested, Plus Assaults, Gunfire, and School Incident in Dumfries

Prince William police arrested a Manassas man wanted for a domestic-related carjacking in July. Investigators say Peshwaz Azad Waise, 37, forcefully removed a 63-year-old family member from her car during an argument and drove off. He was taken into custody on Sept. 1 and faces carjacking and assault charges.

Also in Manassas, officers arrested James Roger Thomas Jr., 58, in connection to a July assault at the Rimpal Inn, where a man was beaten after trying to break up a fight. Thomas faces an attempted malicious wounding charge.

In another Manassas case, Cris Alonzon Soriano-Morales, 28, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a shots-fired incident on Apache Ridge in July. Officers said bullets struck both a home and a vehicle, but no one was injured.

A strong-arm robbery and aggravated assault in Woodbridge left a 20-year-old man unconscious after being attacked and pulled from his vehicle near Ricos Tacos Moya. Originally thought to be a hit-and-run, the Aug. 21 incident is now under criminal investigation.

In Dumfries, gunfire struck a car on Chesapeake Drive on Aug. 30, and a student at Potomac High School was arrested Sept. 2 after allegedly attacking school staff and an SRO, kicking, biting, and spitting on them.

Officers are also investigating a case of indecent exposure at the Wegmans in Woodbridge, where two women reported a man exposed himself and made inappropriate gestures before fleeing.

Here’s the full press release:

*Carjacking [Domestic] ARREST – On September 1, officers arrested the suspect, identified as Peshwaz Azad WAISE, who was sought in connection to a domestic-related carjacking that was reported to have occurred in the 9400 block of Liberia Ave in Manassas (20110) on July 2.

Arrested on September 1:

Peshwaz Azad WAISE, 37, of Manassas

Charged with carjacking and domestic assault & battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Carjacking [Domestic] [Previously Released] – On July 2 at 8:17PM, officers responded to the 9400 block of Liberia Ave. in Manassas (20110) to investigate a carjacking. The investigation revealed the victim, a 63-year-old woman, and a family member, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated inside a vehicle. During the encounter, the accused forcefully grabbed the keys and then pulled the victim out of the vehicle before driving away in the vehicle. Minor injuries were reported. *Attempted Malicious Wounding ARREST – On September 2, the suspect who was sought in connection to an assault that was reported to have occurred in the 7300 block of Old Centreville Rd in Manassas (20111) on July 17, was arrested.

Arrested on September 2:

James Roger THOMAS jr., 58, of no fixed address

Charged with attempted malicious wounding

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Attempted Malicious Wounding [Previously Released] – On July 17 at 2:37PM, officers responded to the Rimpal Inn located at 7399 Old Centreville Rd. in Manassas (20111) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 66-year-old man, observed a physical altercation between a woman and a man in the room next door. When the victim attempted to intervene, the man, identified as the accused, struck him multiple times before the parties separated. *Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon ARREST – On August 28, officers arrested a suspect, identified as Cris Alonzon SORIANO-MORALES, in connection to the reckless handling of a firearm incident that occurred in the area of Apache Ridge and Halterpath Trl. in Manassas (20109) on July 5.

Arrested on August 28:

Cris Alonzon SORIANO-MORALES, 28, of Manassas

Charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Reckless Handling of a Firearm [Previously Released] – On July 5 at 6:42PM, officers responded to the area of Apache Ridge and Halterpath Trl. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed a home on Apache Ridge and a vehicle occupied by a 19-year-old man were struck during an exchange of gunfire. Aggravated Assault | Strong-Arm Robbery – On August 29, officers continued an investigation which was initially believed to be a hit & run crash that was reported to have occurred in the 13900 block of Richmond Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) on August 21 at 2:40AM. The ongoing investigation revealed the victim, a 20-year-old man, was sitting inside a vehicle when two men and two women approached. One of the men assaulted the victim, pulled him from the car, and left him unconscious. The assailants fled in a dark SUV. Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On September 2, officers responded to investigate a shots fired call that was reported to have occurred in the 3100 block of Chesapeake Dr in Dumfries (22026) on August 30 between 1:30PM and 4:00PM. A vehicle was struck and shell casings found nearby. Indecent Exposure – On September 2 at 11:52AM, officers responded to Wegmans located at 14801 Dining Way in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an indecent exposure. Two 18-year-old women reported a man exposed himself and made inappropriate gestures.

Suspect Description: Black male, unknown age, 5’7”-5’9”, muscular build, black hair, full beard, black Nike hat, gray shorts, white shoes, black T-shirt, headphones, phone armband, and black backpack. Assault & Battery on Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On September 2 at 7:50AM, the School Resource Officer [SRO] at Potomac High School in Dumfries (22026) was notified of a student actively assaulting staff. When the SRO intervened, the student kicked, bit, and spat on staff and the officer.

Arrested on September 2:

A 17-year-old female juvenile of Dumfries

Charged with 1 count of assault & battery on a LEO and 2 counts of assault & battery

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center

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