Events Around Prince William, Manassas in September 2025

September means our government bodies are back, and it’ll be a busy month around Prince William County and Manassas. Take a look at some highlighted events.

Tuesday (Sept. 2)

Wednesday (Sept. 3)

Friday (Sept. 5)

First Friday (Flashback Day), 6 to 9 p.m. (Manassas City)

Saturday (Sept. 6)

Sunday (Sept. 7)

Sept. 8

Sept. 9

Sept. 10

Sept. 11

Sept. 12

Sept. 13

Sept. 14

Sept. 15

Sept. 16

Sept. 17

Prince William County School Board Meeting, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20

Sept. 22

Sept. 23

Sept. 24

Sept. 25

Glass Class!, 2 to 4 p.m. (Central Library)

Sept. 26

Fall Wreath Workshop, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Central Library)

Sept. 27

Sept. 28

Sept. 29

Make Your Own Spooky Bookmarks, 4 to 7 p.m. (Chinn Park Library)

Bead Bar, 5:30 to 7 p.m. (Manassas City Library)

Sept. 30