Events Around Prince William, Manassas in September 2025

September means our government bodies are back, and it’ll be a busy month around Prince William County and Manassas. Take a look at some highlighted events.
Tuesday (Sept. 2)
- DIY Sunflower Paint by Number Take-and-Make, All day throughout the month (Chinn Park Library)
- Tween Cuisine, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. (Montclair Library)
- Acoustic Tuesday Concert (Zack Jones Duo), 7 p.m. (Manassas City)
Wednesday (Sept. 3)
- Art Exhibition “Autumn Splendor,” 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 29 (Montclair Library)
- Prince William County School Board Meeting, 7 p.m.
Friday (Sept. 5)
- First Friday (Flashback Day), 6 to 9 p.m. (Manassas City)
Saturday (Sept. 6)
- Manassas Great Strides Walk, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Manassas City)
- Mini Paint Pour, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Make Your Own Sprayed Book Edges, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Chinn Park Library)
- Make a Mini Suncatcher, Noon to 3 p.m. (Central Library)
- Full Moon Hike, 7 p.m. (Woodbridge)
- Saturday Night Concert Series (U.S. Navy Band), 7 p.m. (Manassas City)
Sunday (Sept. 7)
- NVA Thai Street Food & Culture Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Manassas City)
- Prince William Out of the Darkness Walk, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Manassas City)
Sept. 8
- Potomac Miniature Painting, 5 to 7:30 p.m. (Potomac Library)
- Manassas City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 9
- Prince William County Board of Supervisors Meeting, 2 p.m.
- Manassas City School Board Meeting, 6 p.m.
- Acoustic Tuesday Concert (Shane Gamble Duo), 7 p.m. (Manassas City)
Sept. 10
- Prince William County Planning Commission, 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 11
- 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. (Woodbridge)
- Tween and Teen Takeover, 7 to 8:30 p.m. (Nokesville Library)
Sept. 12
- Bull Run Mountains Natural Area Preserve Hike, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Broad Run)
- Model Railroad Show, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Bull Run Library)
- Fridays at 5 (The Deloreans), 5 to 9 p.m. (Woodbridge)
Sept. 13
- Menopause Cafe, 10 a.m. to noon (Dale City Library)
- Old Town Manassas Art Show & Craft Fall Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Lawyer in the Library, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Central Library)
- World War II Weekend at Rippon Lodge, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Woodbridge)
- PWCPD Community Fair, Noon to 4 p.m. (Woodbridge)
- Minecraft Terrariums, 1 to 2 p.m. (Potomac Library)
- Painting with Paige, 1 to 3 p.m. (Central Library)
- Saturday Night Concert Series (Silver Tones Swing Band), 7 p.m. (Manassas City)
Sept. 14
- World War II Weekend at Rippon Lodge, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Woodbridge)
- Arts Alive!, Noon to 5 p.m. (Manassas)
- Sunday Funday Concerts (Dulcetones), 3 p.m. (Manassas City)
Sept. 15
- Pallet Coasters Take-and-Make, All day until supplies last (Dumfries Library)
- Hispanic Heritage Month Poetry Contest for Teens, All day until Oct. 15 (Manassas City Library)
- Introduction to Tai Chi, 2:30 to 4 p.m. (Bull Run Library)
- Art Happening!, 5:30 to 7 p.m. (Manassas City Library)
- Intro to Canva, 6 to 7 p.m. (Central Library)
Sept. 16
- DIY Fall Leaf Wall Hanging Take-and-Make, All day until supplies last (Chinn Park Library)
- Prince William County Finance and Budget Committee, 10 a.m.
- Glowforge Day – Slate Coaster, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 2 to 3:15 p.m. (Bull Run Library)
- Prince William County Board of Supervisors Meeting, 2 p.m.
- Sew Tuesday: Cat Toys, 6 to 7:30 p.m. (Chinn Park Library)
Sept. 17
Sept. 20
- 49th Annual Edgar Rohr Memorial Car Meet, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Manassas City)
- Old Town Manassas Oktoberfest, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Manassas City)
- Manassas International Food Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Manassas City)
- Chainmail for Beginners, 10:30 a.m. to noon (Dale City Library)
- Chapman Mill Historic Site Tours, Noon to 1 p.m. (Broad Run)
- Teens on the Right Steps Celebration, Noon to 4 p.m. (Woodbridge)
- Sewing with Sara, 1 to 2:15 p.m. (Bull Run Library)
- Spa Day, 2 to 4 p.m. (Chinn Park Library)
Sept. 22
- Manassas City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 23
- Cup of Cozy Mysteries, 11 a.m. to noon (Nokesville Library)
- Prince William County Board of Supervisors Meeting, 2 p.m.
- Wood Carvers Club Night, 5 to 7 p.m. (Bull Run Library)
- Mouse Pad Sublimation, 5:30 to 7 p.m. (Central Library)
- Book Club Crafters for Teens, 5:30 to 7 p.m. (Central Library)
- Manassas City School Board Meeting, 6 p.m.
Sept. 24
- Senior Living Information Panel, Noon to 2 p.m. (Potomac Library)
- Tween Creative Writing and Poetry, 5 to 6 p.m. (Bull Run Library)
- Clerk Seals on Wheels, 5 to 7 p.m. (Manassas)
- Junk Journaling Club, 5:30 to 7 p.m. (Central Library)
- Prince William County Planning Commission, 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 25
- Glass Class!, 2 to 4 p.m. (Central Library)
Sept. 26
- Fall Wreath Workshop, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Central Library)
Sept. 27
- Manassas Woman’s Club Canned Food Sculpture Contest, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Manassas City Library)
- Nokesville Harvest Festival, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Nokesville Library)
- Teen Sewing, 10:30 a.m. to noon (Central Library)
- Lee’s Woods Trail Hike, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Leesylvania State Park)
- Manassas Latino Festival, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Manassas City)
- Brentsville Bluegrass Festival, Noon to 6 p.m. (Bristow)
Sept. 28
- International Food & Culture Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Manassas City)
- Sunday Funday Concerts (Washington Balalaika Society Orchestra), 3 p.m. (Manassas City)
Sept. 29
- Make Your Own Spooky Bookmarks, 4 to 7 p.m. (Chinn Park Library)
- Bead Bar, 5:30 to 7 p.m. (Manassas City Library)
Sept. 30
- Sewing Style: Accordion Crossbody Bag, 5 to 7 p.m. (Bull Run Library)
- Everyday Yoga, 6 to 7 p.m. (Potomac Library)
- Acrylic Flower Bookmarks, 6 to 7 p.m. (Montclair Library)