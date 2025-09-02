Manassas

Events Around Prince William, Manassas in September 2025

By Caitlyn Meisner

[Lukas via Pexels]
September means our government bodies are back, and it’ll be a busy month around Prince William County and Manassas. Take a look at some highlighted events.

Tuesday (Sept. 2)

Wednesday (Sept. 3)

Friday (Sept. 5)

Saturday (Sept. 6)

Sunday (Sept. 7)

Sept. 8

Sept. 9

Sept. 10

Sept. 11

Sept. 12

Sept. 13

Sept. 14

Sept. 15

Sept. 16

Sept. 17

Sept. 20

Sept. 22

Sept. 23

Sept. 24

Sept. 25

Sept. 26

Sept. 27

Sept. 28

Sept. 29

Sept. 30

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