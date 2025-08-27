Inmate Death, Abandoned Dog, Fatal I-95 Crash

A 59-year-old woman died early Tuesday morning after being hospitalized while in custody at the Prince William–Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center. She was booked on August 18 and transported to a hospital on August 25 due to a possible medical condition. Her health declined, and she died on August 27. Police say no foul play is suspected, and an autopsy will be performed.

Also in Prince William County, police are investigating a Felony Animal Cruelty case after a severely emaciated dog was found abandoned in a cage outside the Battlefield Animal Clinic in Manassas. Surveillance footage shows a man in a light-colored Lexus with Maryland plates leaving the animal around 4:18 a.m. on August 25. The dog, a tan and white Pitbull/Husky mix, was humanely euthanized due to its condition.

In Stafford County, two DUI-related arrests and two drug cases stood out. One driver, wanted for a parole violation, was found with suspected narcotics and an open can of hard lemonade after an illegal U-turn. Another man fishing without a license was caught with a concealed firearm and drugs after a deputy spotted drug paraphernalia in plain view.

In Stafford County, a fatal crash late Monday night claimed the life of a Georgia man. Virginia State Police say 50-year-old Rodney M. Livatt was not wearing a seatbelt when his Dodge Ram ran off the I-95 northbound ramp at Exit 143A, struck a culvert, and flipped into an embankment. Livatt was partially ejected and died at the scene.

Here’s a breakdown of notable incidents from both counties:

Full Press Releases

Fatal Crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred Monday (Aug. 25, 2025) at 10:46 p.m. at Exit 143A on Interstate 95 northbound in Stafford County.

A 2005 Dodge Ram was exiting Interstate 95 northbound at Exit 143A when the Ram started to go off of the left side of the roadway. The vehicle then overcorrected, began to rotate, and went off of the right side of the road. The Ram then struck a culvert and went into an embankment.

The driver, Rodney M. Livatt, 50, of Fort Valley, Ga., was partially ejected and died at the scene. Livatt was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Death Investigation

On August 27 at 1:20AM, officers responded to an area hospital to investigate the death of an inmate who had been in-custody at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center located at 9320 Lee Ave in Manassas (20110) since August 18. The investigation revealed the deceased, identified as a 59-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital on August 25 after experiencing pain from a possible medical condition. The woman’s condition worsened while in the care at the hospital and she later died on August 27. The death is believed to be medical related. No foul play is suspected. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. More information regarding the investigation will be released if deemed necessary.

Felony Animal Cruelty Investigation

On August 25 at 10:49AM, Animal Control responded to the Battlefield Animal Clinic located at 8139 Sudley Rd in Manassas (20109) to investigate an animal cruelty case. The investigation revealed clinic staff had arrived at the facility around 6:00AM that morning to discover a dog inside a cage at the side of the building. The dog was described as an adult tan & white colored Pitbull/Husky-mix that was severely emaciated and in poor health. Staff at the clinic provided immediate care for the dog until Animal Control arrived. The animal was then transported to the PWC Animal Services Center where the dog was humanely euthanized due to its suffering and poor quality of life. The remains have been submitted for necropsy and further examination. Surveillance footage captured a light-colored sedan, possibly a Lexus with Maryland tags, pulling into an adjacent parking lot at approximately 4:18AM where the driver is seen removing the cage and abandoning the dog before immediately leaving. The driver was described as a male wearing a baseball hat, white tank top, and a dark-colored shirt draped on his shoulders.

Strangulation [Domestic] ARREST

On August 26, Demarcus Rashard WALLEY, 23, of Woodbridge, was arrested for Strangulation and Domestic Assault & Battery related to a June 24 incident at the Crossings at Summerland Apartments on Keelingwood Cl. in Woodbridge. The victim, a 25-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.

Attempted Malicious Wounding | Reckless Handling of a Firearm ARREST

On August 27, a 15-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge was arrested for a May 27 incident in which a shot was fired on Forestdale Ave. near Fable Ct. Charges include Attempted Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and Reckless Handling of a Firearm. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Attempted Residential Burglary

On August 27 at 12:57AM, a masked man attempted to break into a residence in the 16600 block of Reservoir Lp in Dumfries through a secured back door. He was not located and nothing was stolen.

Illegal U-Turn Results in Drug Arrest

On August 24 at 11:55PM, Deputy N.J. Amato stopped a damaged Mustang after it made an illegal U-turn on Richmond Highway near Alabaster Lane. The driver, Floyd Huff, 36, of Pennsylvania, was wanted for a parole violation. Huff had no driver’s license, an expired inspection sticker, and inside the vehicle deputies found suspected drugs, an open can of hard lemonade, and paraphernalia. Huff was charged with Possession of Controlled Substances, Drinking While Driving, Fugitive from Justice, and more. He was held without bond.

Fishing for Drugs

On August 24 at 7:38AM, Deputy C.M. Sterne encountered a man fishing at Little Falls Boat Ramp without a valid license. While checking for the license, the deputy observed a smoking device in the vehicle, prompting a search. The man admitted to having a concealed firearm inside. Deputies located suspected controlled substances and a handgun. Charges included Possession While Armed, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and No Valid Fishing License. The man was released on personal recognizance.

DUI Driver Dashed then Detained

On August 23 at 5:59PM, Deputy A.M. Oliveira stopped a Lexus that ran a red light near Coal Landing Road. The driver, Jose Villatoro Bonilla, 25, of Triangle, fled on foot but was caught barefoot in nearby woods. Bonilla showed signs of intoxication, had a prior DUI, and was driving without a license. In his car were multiple BuzzBallz drinks and a full case of beer. He was charged with DUI Second Offense, Obstruction of Justice, Driving After Forfeiture, and more. Held on a $5,000 secured bond.

Mountain View Road, 8/25, 3:24 p.m.

A road rage incident led to a Simple Assault charge after a driver spat on another vehicle and threatened the victim. The suspect was released on personal recognizance.

DUI Incidents on Warrenton Road Burger King, 8/24, 2:00 a.m.: A woman admitted to being “probably a seven” intoxicated on a scale of 1 to 10. Charged with DUI .

. USPS, 16 Lichfield Blvd, 8/24, 2:08 a.m.: A man with a prior DUI and revoked license was stopped after running a red arrow. He admitted to drinking while bar hopping. Charged with Second DUI in Five Years, among other violations.

Larceny Wawa, 3099 Richmond Hwy, 8/25, 12:53 a.m.: A suspect walked out with alcohol and was found nearby. Summoned for Shoplifting .

. Wawa, 9 South Gateway Dr, 8/25, 10:28 p.m.: A frequent visitor paid for one item and left with more. Still under investigation.

Public Intoxication Windsor Circle, 8/25, 10:01 p.m.: A man was found passed out in the road next to an open beer. Held at jail until sober.

Vandalism Halite Court, 8/24, 3:27 p.m.: Tires on two vehicles were slashed. Under investigation.

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