Fredericksburg School Board Calls Special Meeting on Bus Delays, Shortages

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The Fredericksburg City School Board will hold a special meeting on Wednesday evening to address widespread transportation problems that have delayed buses and extended school days since the start of classes.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Walker-Grant Center. The agenda lists one item — a “transportation update” — and includes a public comment period.

Vacancies and the new system

In a letter to families Tuesday night, Superintendent Dr. Marci Catlett said the division currently has five bus driver vacancies and not enough substitutes to cover. “This is causing us to create double and even triple runs, which may cause delays to arrival times and extend the school day,” Catlett wrote.

The division has posted notices seeking to hire bus drivers and bus assistants. At the same time, FCPS replaced its paper-and-pencil routing system with a new technology-based “Tyler” platform and switched bus-tracking apps from Spot My Bus to My Ride K-12.

Parent complaints mount

Parents and families have reported numerous issues, from late buses to routes changing multiple times since the first full day of school on August 19. Sources told the Fredericksburg Free Press that the division has formed a task force in response.

Catlett apologized for the “stress and frustration this might have caused.”

How to sign up to speak

Residents who want to speak at tonight’s meeting must sign up by 5:30 p.m. by emailing [email protected] or calling (540) 372-1130, extension 2608, with their name, address, and topic. All comments must be delivered in person.